Dean talks to Emmy-award winning Jimmy Smits, on one of his very first acting jobs in the 1986 action/comedy film, ‘Running Scared’ that was based in Chicago.

‘Running Scared’ will be coming to the Chicago Architecture Center with a special screening this Sunday to kick off the “Chicago on the Silver Screen” series.

