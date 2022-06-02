CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview today, more of the cast of the upcoming “Jurassic World: Dominion,” the latest in the popular dinosaur franchise.



In addition to the new crop of stars in the movie, Chris Pratt and Bryce Dallas Howard, this new installment also brings back several of the stars from the 1993 original — Laura Dern, Sam O’Neill and the great Jeff Goldblum who Dean Richards sat down with for a little talk and a little song.



Goldblum also talked about what it was like being in the popular franchise once again.



The new “Jurassic World: Dominion” hits theaters one week from Friday.

