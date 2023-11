For 22 years, Jay Leno put America to bed with his monologue, interviews and musical guests.

He recently spoke to WGN’s Dean Richards about his stand up and approach to comedy.



This coming weekend, he’s doing stand up at the Hard Rock Live in Gary. He will be there Saturday November 11.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!