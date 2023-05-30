CHICAGO — One of “Chicago’s Very Own” was on “Chicago’s Very Own” on Tuesday to talk about her memories of Channel 9!

Actress and Dolton native Jane Lynch joined Dean Richards to discuss her memories of WGN-TV during her youth on the “A-List Interview” on the WGN Morning News.

She talked with him about some of the shows that she loved to watch on the station growing up while also promoting her newest project – a commercial on Apple’s health app.

You can watch Jane’s conversation with Dean on both topics in this edition of the “A-List Interview” from the May 30 show in the video above or below.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!