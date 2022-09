CHICAGO — You know him from “Curb Your Enthusiasm” and “Spider Man Far From Home.”

Actor and comedian J.B. Smoove is kicking off his comedy tour “Physical Therapy” this Friday in the Chicago area.

On Wednesday, he talked to WGN’s Dean Richards about his tour.

You can catch J.B. Smoove this Friday at the North Shore Center for Performing Arts in Skokie.

You can get tickets and more information at northshorecenter.org.