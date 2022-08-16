CHICAGO — On Dean’s A-List interview for today, the star of the new action movie “Beast.”

In the movie, Idris Elba is a recently widowed dad of two daughters who travel to a South African game reserve for what starts as a journey of healing that becomes a fight for survival when they become the targets of a wild lion that is on the loose.

In a Zoom chat, Dean Richards collected another A-List recipe that he’ll be recreating in one of his cooking segments soon.

“Beast” opens in theaters on Friday.