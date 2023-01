Gerard Butler’s new movie, Plane, is in theaters today. He says audiences are loving the fun, action film.

We asked him about doing his own stunt work and he told us about an injury he suffered while filming Plane.

For Dean Richard’s review of Plane, visit here.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!