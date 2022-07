George Takei is one of the stars of the new animated adventure, “Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank.”

The all-star voice cast also includes Ricky Gervais, Samuel L. Jackson among many others.

When you think of Takei you remember him as Sulu from the original Star Trek series. But his career started way before that and in animated films like he is now.

He also spoke about his activism and what it means to be a Japanese American.



“Paws of Fury: The Legend of Hank” opens on Friday.