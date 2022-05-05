CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today, one of the stars of the upcoming Apple TV+ series “Essex Serpent.”



Tom Hiddleston and Claire Danes star in the story of a London widow who moves from Victorian London to the small town of Essex and forms a bond with a local pastor to investigate reports of a mythical serpent.

In a Zoom chat last week, Hiddleston, best known as Loki in the Marvel Universe, talked to Dean about working on a streaming series where you stay in one character for much longer than a two-hour movie.





“The Essex Serpent” drops on Apple TV+ on May 13.