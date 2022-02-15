CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview, the star and co-directors of the new K-9 buddy movie “Dog.”
In the movie, Channing Tatum is a former Army ranger who’s been asked to return the dog of a former ranger but that requires going on a cross country road trip with the not-so-cooperative four-legged friend.
In a Zoom chat, we were supposed to talk about the movie that was until Dean learned that Tatum’s long time writing partner and co-director of the movie, Reid Carolin, was originally from Lake Forest and even had some WGN history.
“Dog” opens in theaters only on Friday.
‘Dog’ co-directors Channing Tatum, Reid Carolin talk new movie and ‘Bozo Show’
