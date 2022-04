CHICAGO — WGN’s Dean Richards talked to the stars of the new Amazon Prime thriller “All the Old Knives.”

Chris Pine and Thandiwe Newton star in the story of a CIA agent who is assigned to root out a mole in the agency.

In a Zoom chat with the stars, Dean talked with them about the appeal of a good old fashioned who-dun-it.

Dean also asked the stars about some of their favorite recipes. “All the Old Knives” debuts on Amazon Prime on Friday.