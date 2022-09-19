CHICAGO — A TV icon of the 1970s was honored in Chicago over the weekend.

Actress Lynda Carter played the iconic “Wonder Woman” on the hit series from 1975 to 1979, and ever since has whirled around in re-runs all over the world.

On Saturday, Carter was given the National Museum of Mexican Art’s “Sor Juana Legacy Award.” It recognizes women of Mexican descent for their lifetime achievements.

Dean Richards talked to Carter in a one-on-one interview. Watch the full interview in the player above.

