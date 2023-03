CHICAGO — Dean sits down with Willem Dafoe on his new film “Inside,” where an art thief’s heist doesn’t go as planned and he gets locked in a New York penthouse.

Dafoe recalls his interest in confined spaces because of his fascination with astronauts.

As a kid, he remembers locking himself in a closet for as long as he could to know what an astronaut feels — he shares shooting the film wasn’t as different.

“Inside” airs in theaters Friday.