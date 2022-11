Comedy actors, Will Ferrell and Ryan Renolds talk about ‘Spirited,’ a new holiday fil and musical adaptation of Charles Dickens,’ ‘A Christmas Carol.’

Oscar-winner Octavia Spencer also speaks about the change in genre, for singing is a first for all the actors

