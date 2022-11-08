CHICAGO – The much-anticipated sequel to the popular 2018 is due out this Friday, but there are many who are still remembering the star of the first “Black Panther” movie.

A number of the women who are acting in “Wakanda Forever” took some time to speak about the legacy of the late Chadwick Boseman ahead of the release of the film.

Angela Bassett, Danai Gurira, and Letitia Wright spoke about the actor, who died in 2020 due to complications with colon cancer, during this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interviews” on WGN Morning News.

You can watch that full segment from the November 8th show in the video above.

