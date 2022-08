CHICAGO — On Dean’s A-List interview for today, the stars of the new superhero movie “Secret Headquarters.”

Dean Richards spoke with the Chicago born and bred actors, Jesse Williams from ‘Greys Anatomy’ and Michael Peña about how they grew up in Chicago and watched WGN’s, ‘Bozo Show’, a children’s show that aired from 1960- 2001.

“Secret Headquarters” is now streaming on Paramount+.