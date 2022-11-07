Dean talks to Tenoch Huerta Mejia, who plays ‘Namor the Submariner’ in the Marvel franchise film ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.’

He shares how he didn’t know how to swim prior to taking the role, despite his character being underwater for the majority of the film.

‘Namor the Submariner’ is reportedly the first marvel character and the first mutant in the entire Marvel franchise.

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ airs theaters Friday.

