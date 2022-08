CHICAGO — Co-stars for the new survival horror film “‘Beast” Iyana Halley and Leah Jeffries sat down with WGN’s Dean Richards to talk about how it was to work with award-winning actor Idris Elba.

“Beast” is now playing in theaters everywhere.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!