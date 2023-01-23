Dean talks to co-stars comedy legend Cheech Marin and D’Arcy Carden in the new Amazon Prime film, ‘Shotgun Wedding,’ starring Jennifer Lopez and John Duhamel.

Marin recalls filming ‘”Things Are Tough All Over,” in 1982 Chicago amid a bitter cold to now filming on beaches in the Dominican Republic for the new comedy.

‘Shotgun Wedding’ airs on Prime Video January 27.

