CHICAGO – For the first time, Bobby Farrelly is on his own directing after usually pairing with this brother, Peter, on film projects for the last few decades.

He’s doing so to make the movie “Champions,” which concerns a minor league basketball coach having to teach the game to players with intellectual disabilities in order to fullfil a community service after getting into legal trouble.

The man to play Coach Marcus is Woody Harrelson, who took some time to talk with Dean Richards about the role ahead of the film’s release on Friday, March 10.

You can see what he had to say about “Champions” in this edition of “Dean’s A-List” interview on the WGN Morning News. You can hear Harrelson talk about a few topics on the film from the show on March 6 in the video above or below.

