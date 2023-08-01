CHICAGO — The newest version of a popular cartoon that started in the 1980s is set to hit theatres this week – and once again it will be animated.

“Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem” is set to open in theatres on Wednesday and is the seventh full-length film based on the four reptile brothers who fight crime in New York City.

Before the film’s release and before the actor’s strike, Dean Richards caught up with a few of the big-name voices of the characters in the film for “Dean’s A-List Interview” on WGN Morning News.

On Tuesday, he featured interviews with Ice Cube and Ayo Edebiri during a few segments ahead of this latest “Turtles” movie.

You can watch those interviews on “Dean’s A-List Interview” from the August 1 show in the video above or below.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!