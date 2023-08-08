CHICAGO — It’s a bit weekend for fans of science fiction, comics, gaming, and anime this weekend in Rosemont.

Fan Expo Chicago is back from Thursday through Sunday at the Donald E. Stephens Convention Center in Rosemont. It brings the best of pop culture together with an estimated attendance of around 75,000.

Ahead of that event, Dean Richards spoke to one of the actors slated to attend the event: Actor and Chicago native Todd Stashwick.

He comes to the convention after the conclusion of season 3 of “Star Trek: Picard” on Paramount+, where he portrayed Captain Liam Shaw.

You can see what he had to say to Dean about that project in this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview” on the WGN Morning News on August 8.

See the discussion with Todd in the video above.

