CHICAGO – If you grew up over the last generation, there is a good chance that you played this addictive game on one of the many platforms it was available.

Now the story of “Tetris” and how it came from Russia to America is headed to Apple TV+.

The movie, which is named after the famed puzzle game, stars Golden Globe winner Taron Egerton in the role of Henk Rogers, who took the game created in the Soviet Union worldwide in the 1980s.

Ahead of the film’s release on Friday, Dean Richards spoke to Egerton on “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News. The actor discussed playing a number of unique roles in his career along with his own experience playing “Tetris.”

