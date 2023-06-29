CHICAGO — A very unique animated film that’s meant to appeal to people of all ages with elements of science fiction, adventure, and comedy features someone who grew up watching shows like it.

Primetime Emmy Award (“The Night Of” – 2017) and Academy Award (The Long Goodbye – 2022) actor Riz Ahmed is voicing Ballister Blackheart in “Nimona,” which is set to be released on Netflix on Friday.

Ahead of that, Dean Richards got the chance to speak with Ahmed on “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Thursday’s WGN Morning News. Along with discussing “Nimona,” the actor also talked about his love for animated shows – and a childhood moment involving one of these cartoons.

You can watch more of Dean’s interview with Ahmed from the June 29 show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!