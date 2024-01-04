In his latest A-List Interview, WGN’s Dean Richards sits down with some of the real-life subjects of the Bradley Cooper-directed film “Maestro.”

Jamie, Alexander and Nina, the children of Leonard and Felicia Montealegre Bernstein, talk about how the film — expected to be a big awards contender —portrays their family life and their famous conductor father, played by Cooper.

