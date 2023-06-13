CHICAGO — The latest edition of the “Star Trek” series is entering its second year and getting ready to introduce a major character.

Paul Wesley is portraying Captain James T. Kirk, who makes his debut when the second season of “Star Trek: Strange New Worlds” debuts on Paramount+ on Thursday. This series follows the crew of the USS Enterprise ten years prior to the start of the storyline in the original “Star Trek” from 1966 through 1969.

Ethan Peck returns to play Spock as he continues his own family legacy in acting.

Dean Richards spoke to both ahead of the start of the second season of “Star Trek: Strange News Worlds” on Paramount+ on this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview.”

You can watch the interview with Wesley in the video above and Peck in the video from the WGN Morning News on June 13.

