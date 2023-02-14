CHICAGO – The final season of the latest installment in a Star Trek series is about to begin, and once again it features Patrick Stewart in the lead role.

The actor is portraying Jean-Luc Picard for the third season of” Star Trek: Picard,” with the first episode being released on Thursday on Paramount+.

Before the start of the ten-episode final season, Stewart along with Gates McFadden, who portrays Beverly Crusher, talked with Dean Richards as part of “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

You can watch the interview in the video above.

