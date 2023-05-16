CHICAGO — The No. 1 streaming movie on Netflix has now been featured a second time on “Dean’s A-List Interview.”

After a conversation with Jennifer Lopez on “The Mother” last week on WGN Morning News, Dean Richards was talking with Omari Hardwick on Tuesday. He portrays FBI Special Agent William Cruise, who is helping Lopez’s character try to protect her daughter.

The actor, who is known for his performances in “Power,” “Saved,” and “Dark Blue,” discussed the many stories that are interlaced within the plot of “The Mother” along with the physicality of the role.

You can see more of Dean’s interview with Omari from “Dean’s A-List Interview” from May 16’s morning news in the video above or below.