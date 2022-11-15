CHICAGO – A new musical film with a holiday theme is out in select theatres and coming to Apple TV on Friday.

“Spirited” stars Will Ferrell and Ryan Reynolds and is a comedic spin on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol.”

Octavia Spencer is portraying Kimberly in this musical and she took time to speak with Dean Richards about the film ahead of its streaming release this week.

You can see part of that discussion in “Dean’s A-List” Interview from WGN Morning News on November 15th in the video above.

