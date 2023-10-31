CHICAGO — A pair of stars from the 1990s are teaming up for a romantic comedy set to be released at the beginning of next month.

Meg Ryan and David Duchovny star in the upcoming film “What Happens Later,” which is slated to be released in theatres on Friday.

It concerns a pair of executives who share stories about their past while stranded in an airport overnight due to bad weather.

Before its release, both Duchovny and Ryan joined “Dean’s A-List Interview” to discuss the film along with their own journeys in acting. For Meg, it’s her second film as a director and her feature picture since 2015.

