CHICAGO — A new animated action-comedy film is on the way to theatres this week and it concerns a 16-year-old girl who defies her mother and finds out something about her family’s history.

“Ruby Gillman, Teenage Kraken” is out in theatres on Friday with Lana Candor providing the voice of Ruby and Annie Murphy doing the same for Chelsea Van Der Zee, a mermaid-turned-human who is a popular classmate of Ruby.

Dean Richards spoke to both actresses on Tuesday’s edition of “Dean’s A-List Interview” as he talked about the film along with other works during their careers.

You can watch his conversation with Annie and Lana from the June 27 WGN Morning News in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!