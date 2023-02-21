CHICAGO – The longtime actor is appearing in a new movie that’s set to be released this Friday, but so many people are discussing a show involving him that is just about to get underway.

Kelsey Grammer was featured on Dean’s A-List Interview on Tuesday as he talked about his new movie “Jesus Revolution” which focuses on the Jesus movement in the 1970s.

He also was talking with Dean Richards about the new “Frasier” reboot where Grammer will once again portray psychiatrist Dr. Frasier Crane.

You can hear Dean’s interview with Kelsey from February 21 WGN Morning News in the video above.

