CHICAGO – It’s a big week for fans of Star Wars as the newest edition of a show in the series has been released.

The first of eight episodes of Season 3 of “The Mandalorian” is available on Disney+ now as the show created by Jon Favreau continues to develop its own story and characters.

Katee Sackhoff is back for her second season with the show as she portrays Bo-Katan Kryze, a character she voiced in the animated “Star Wars: The Clone Wars” and “Star Wars Rebels.”

This week, she talked to Dean Richards about taking part in the Star Wars series along with the third season of “The Mandalorian” on “Dean’s A-List Interview.”

You can watch his conversation with Sackhoff from the WGN Morning News on March 2 in the video above or below.

