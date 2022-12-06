CHICAGO – A new romantic comedy is set for a full nationwide release on Friday, and it might just bring out a few tears in viewers.

“Spoiler Alert” is based on the book by television journalist Michael Ausiello that he wrote about his husband, Kit Cowan, during the last year of the cancer battle that would take his life in 2015.

Jim Parsons portrays Ausiello and Ben Aldridge portrays Cowan in the film, and each took some time to talk to Dean Richards about it on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

You can learn more about “Spoiler Alert” in this edition of “Dean’s A-List Interviews” from the December 6th show in the video above.

