CHICAGO — After making two romantic comedies in 2022, Jennifer Lopez is taking on a different role in her first film of the new year.

The veteran actress, singer, and dancer is taking on the role of an assassin in “The Mother,” a movie on Netflix that’s set to be released on Friday on the streaming service.

Lopez’s character, which is called “The Mother,” must come out of hiding to protect her estranged daughter, who she left behind earlier in her life.

Dean Richards went to New York ahead of the film’s release on the streaming service to speak with Lopez about this role on “Dean’s A-List Interview.”

You can watch the conversation from the WGN Morning News on May 9 in the video above or below.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!