CHICAGO – After serving as the star of the series that aired on the BBC through most of the 2010s, the time has come for Idris Elba to make a movie featuring one of his most popular characters.

“Luther: The Fallen Sun” on Netflix features the actor in the role of John Luther, a brilliant but disgraced detective who is assigned to solve a kidnapping. The film was released on the streaming service on March 10.

As it premieres, Dean Richards talked with Idris about the new film on “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Tuesday. They discussed him taking on the role of Luther along with other characters he’s played during his career.

You can watch Dean’s interview with Elba on the March 14 WGN Morning News in the video above or below.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!