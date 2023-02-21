CHICAGO – He’s already had plenty of adventures in his long acting career, but Eugene Levy is having a few more as part of his new docuseries on Apple TV+.

“The Reluctant Traveler” takes the former star of The Second City and four-time Emmy Award winner on some very unique adventures, which people will see when it comes out on Friday.

Dean Richards spoke to Levy about this docuseries and one unusual adventure that he had on one of the episodes on “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

You can watch that segment – and here that unusual story – from the February 21 show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!