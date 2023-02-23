CHICAGO – It’s arguably one of the most unique films to come out so far in 2023, thanks in part to its name.

“Cocaine Bear” is a story involving an animal that ingests a lot of the drug after it was dropped by an airplane. It’s loosely based on a true story of a bear that died from eating a duffle bag full of cocaine.

Elizabeth Banks, an award-winning actress, takes on the role of director and co-producer of the very unique film that will be released on Friday, February 24. Before that, Dean Richards spoke to her about the film and its development for “Dean’s A-List Interview.”

You can watch that discussion from the WGN Morning News from February 23 in the video above.

