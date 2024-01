In his first A-List Interview of 2024, WGN’s Dean Richards talks with Dan Levy, the writer, director and star of the Netflix movie “Good Grief” and one of the comedic geniuses behind the hit sitcom “Schitt’s Creek.”

“Good Grief” premiers Friday on Netflix.

