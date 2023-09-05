CHICAGO — After spending some time in New Zealand, a versatile actor, comedian, and author is bringing her show to Chicago at the beginning of September.

Iliza Shlesinger is bringing her “Hard Feelings” tour to the city on Friday, September 8 as she performs at the Chicago Theatre.

Before the show, she joined Dean Richards over Zoom to talk about the tour & her life at the moment on “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Tuesday’s WGN Morning News.

She talks about why she’s stayed in New Zealand recently and what her family enjoys the most about visiting Chicago.

You can see Dean’s interview with Iliza from the September 5 show in the video above or below.

