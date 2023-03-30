CHICAGO – It was one of the great crime investigations of the 1960s that’s now being retold 60 years later.

“Boston Strangler” is a movie streaming now on Hulu about the murders of 13 women in Boston from 1962 through 1964 and how two female newspaper reporters for the Boston Record American broke the story.

Veteran actor Chris Cooper portrays newspaper editor Jack MacLaine in the film and the Oscar winner joined Dean Richards to discuss the film on “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Thursday’s WGN Morning News.

He discussed what he did to learn more about newsrooms and the challenges the reporters had in breaking the story in the 1960s.

