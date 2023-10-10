CHICAGO — One of Chicago’s very own is going to be returning to the area for a pair of shows this week.

Actor and singer Mandy Patinkin is performing at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on Thursday and Saturday, taking to the stage with performer Adam Ben-David.

Before he does so, he joined Dean Richards for a conversation on the WGN Morning News, talking on “Dean’s A-List Interview” on Tuesday morning.

Patinkin discussed the upcoming performance along with his career with roots in Chicago.

You can listen to Mandy’s discussion with Dean Richards on the October 10 show in the video above.

Get Dean’s reviews and A-List interviews delivered right to your inbox. Sign up for Dean’s Downloads weekly newsletter. You’ll also get his Dean Cooks recipes too!