CHICAGO – A new movie about a basketball coach is bringing together some familiar names this March, from those in the film to those behind the scenes.

“Champions” is directed by Bobby Farrelly, who is directing this movie solo after working on numerous projects over the past few decades with his brother Peter.

Meanwhile, Cheech Marin is in the film playing Julio, the manager of the rec center where a team coached by Woody Harrelson practices.

Dean Richards spoke to both of them ahead of the release of “Champions” on Friday, March 10 for “Dean’s A-List Interview.” You can see those from March 7’s WGN Morning News in the video above and below.

