CHICAGO -“Magic Mike” is about to have his final dance on the big screen coming this Friday.

The third movie of the trilogy – “Magic Mike’s Last Dance,” arrives in theatres just ahead of the weekend as Channing Tatum reprises his role as Mike Lane for a final time.

He along with Salma Hayek Pinault took some time before the film’s release to speak to Dean Richards on WGN Morning News. The pair were featured in this edition “Dean’s A-List Interview” as they discussed the end of the trilogy.

You can watch Dean’s conversation with Channing & Salma from February 9’s show in the video above.

