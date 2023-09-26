CHICAGO — He’s one of the world’s most famous guitarists who is still making music into his 70s.

Now the world is going to get to know more about the life story of Carlos Santana starting this week.

“Carlos: The Santana Journey” is set to be released in theatres on Friday as it spotlights the life of the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer, ten-time Grammy and three-time Latin Grammy award winner.

Before the premiere, Santana joined “Dean’s A-List Interview” to discuss the film, his career, along with music in the modern era with Dean Richards.

