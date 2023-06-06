CHICAGO — For the seventh time, a film based on a 1980s toy line from Hasbro and popular children’s cartoon is being released this Friday.

The latest installment is “Transformers: Rise of the Beasts,” which is based on one of the storylines from the series along with being a prequel to 2007’s “Transformers” and a sequel to 2018’s “Bumblebee.”

The film, made by Paramount Pictures, is set to be released in theatres on Friday.

Anthony Ramos, known for his role in the musical “Hamilton,” stars in the film alongside Dominique Fishback. They both joined Dean Richards to discuss the film ahead of its release in New York on “Dean’s A-List Interview.’

You can see their interview from the June 6’s WGN Morning News in the video above.

