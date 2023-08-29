CHICAGO — Many people grew accustomed to seeing the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame guitarist on stage with his famous band.

Andy Summers was a big part of “The Police,” who won five Grammy Awards on their way to enshrinement in 2003. Now years after the band members went their separate ways, he’s taking his solo show to Chicagoland.

Summers will be playing at Skokie’s North Shore Center for the Performing Arts on Friday, September 8. It’s a different venture for the guitarist in his career and one he talked about with Dean Richards on the WGN Morning News.

He joined “Dean’s A-List Interview’ to talk about the show and what the audience will find unique about it in September.

You can watch Andy’s discussion with Dean on the August 29 WGN Morning News in the video above or below.

