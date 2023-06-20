CHICAGO — The newest Wes Anderson film includes an award-winning actor joining a number of big-name stars for a science fiction romantic comedy film.

Adrien Brody, an Oscar-winning actor (The Pianist – 2002) is playing director Schubert Green in “Asteroid City,” which was released in theatres last Friday.

As the film continues its opening week, Dean Richards had the chance to speak to the actor about the project on “Dean’s A-List Interview.”

You can watch the discussion with Brody from the June 20 WGN Morning News in the video above.

