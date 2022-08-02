CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today, two of the stars of the new Netflix series “Uncoupled.”



Long time TV favorite, Tisha Campbell and Oscar winner, Marcia Gay Harden join Neil Patrick Harris in the story of a man dealing with the breakup of his boyfriend of over 17 years.



In a Zoom chat, WGN’s Dean Richards talked about the series, but also about a project that Tisha has started to assist both police and citizens keep encounters from turning into tragedy.

Get more info at dopethemovement.com.

“Uncoupled” is streaming now on Netflix.

