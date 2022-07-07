CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today, the stars of the new Apply TV+ series “Black Bird.”
In the show, Taron Edgerton, who played Elton John in the biopic “Rocketman,” is a prisoner who is offered time off his sentence by agreeing to help authorities get a confession from another inmate.
The show co-stars the late Ray Liotta who played Taron’s father, making a silent impact on him.
The series also stars “The L Word” and “The Deuce” star Sepideh Moafi and Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear both of whom talked to Dean about working with Liotta.
“Black Bird” debuts on Apple TV+ starting Friday.