CHICAGO — On the Dean’s List/A-List interview for today, the stars of the new Apply TV+ series “Black Bird.”



In the show, Taron Edgerton, who played Elton John in the biopic “Rocketman,” is a prisoner who is offered time off his sentence by agreeing to help authorities get a confession from another inmate.

The show co-stars the late Ray Liotta who played Taron’s father, making a silent impact on him.

The series also stars “The L Word” and “The Deuce” star Sepideh Moafi and Oscar nominee Greg Kinnear both of whom talked to Dean about working with Liotta.

“Black Bird” debuts on Apple TV+ starting Friday.